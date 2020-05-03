99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: City of Duluth lays off the wrong people

By James Baker, Duluth
May 03, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Our nice, wise mayor and the city of Duluth just laid off a whole bunch of people to save the city some money (Our View: “ Duluth’s bottom line is downright grim ,” April 27). Why did they not lay off any management people to really save the people of this city some real money? The mayor has at least four people in her management team she does not need. Save the city about $320,000 in one crack. But nope, lay off the people on the lower end who are the ones who really make this city work and who do a very good job at what they do.

James Baker

Duluth

