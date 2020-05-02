99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: City blows it again with Lester Golf

Reader's View.jpg
By Steve Stojevich, Duluth
May 02, 2020 at 7:00 AM

It appears Duluth Mayor Emily Larson found a convenient way to do something she’s seemingly been wanting to do: close the Lester Park Golf Course (“ Duluth to close golf course, leave jobs unfilled, scale back road work as COVID-19 hits city finances ,” April 20).

She said the city will save $150,000, but will it? Unless this is a permanent closing, the course will still need to be maintained. Its fairways, greens, and rough will all have to be cut and treated. Its watering system will have to be repaired — just like every spring, it seems. And the building will still need some attention. So these professed savings likely will be greatly reduced.

The mayor didn’t seem concerned about the budget when hiring some worthless climate position with an annual salary range of $81,335 to $118,198 (“ New hire to help city fight climate change,” Jan. 16) or while building new bike lanes and trails.

The city has long wanted Lester Park Golf Course land for housing, and this year’s closure of the course appears to be an underhanded way of getting it.

Maybe if the city kept its nose and project labor agreement out, Costco would be in Duluth (“ Costco cancels purchase deal for local site,” March 28).

A city with a population of 85,000 should have two municipal golf courses. That is not unreasonable. A city and administration that hire an overpaid climate position and obsess about plastic bags is unreasonable.

Steve Stojevich

Duluth

