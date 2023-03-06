Reader's View: City alone seemed unprepared for snowstorm

I submitted a complaint to the city of Duluth for its unacceptable response to the snow event of March 1 that caused schools to be closed and businesses to be inconvenienced. This is the response I received the next day from Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchmann: “Yesterday’s snowfall was a challenge due to the timing and intensity. Our staff worked 18 hours to respond to snow around the city and started again at 2:00 AM today. We had (and have) all available equipment out addressing the snowfall — so the part in our control happened (and it continues to happen) as it is supposed to. The forecast called for the snow to arrive earlier, stop earlier, and dump less snow. None of those things happened.”

So, there was an 18-hour response to a 12-hour snow event that played out within the time and snowfall amounts that the National Weather Service Alert predicted?

All of my neighbors had their personal properties cleared out by 6 p.m.

It seems the only one unprepared for this storm was the city of Duluth.

If you are as disappointed as I am about the city's inability to promptly open our streets for education and commerce, contact your city councilor and express your concerns.

Michael A. Peterson

Duluth