Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Children are our hope, future

It is our responsibility to ensure their well-being.

Opinion by Sarah Miller, St. Louis
Today at 8:55 AM

I agreed with the June 26 letter, “ Congress can follow Minnesota in helping kids ." It's crucial we assist those who are currently facing difficulties in affording essential resources, particularly children.

Our children represent the hope and future of our nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure their well-being.

Unfortunately, some parents are unable to provide sufficient food for their children, hindering their growth and potential to become strong, healthy, and productive individuals.

Supporting the Working Families Tax Relief Act is not only sound economic policy but also the morally right thing to do. I strongly urge Congress to pass this legislation.

Sarah Miller

St. Louis

The writer is a sixth-grade social-studies teacher at Wydown Middle School and president of Clayton NEA (National Education Association) in Missouri.

