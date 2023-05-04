Reader's View: Call on Stauber to state stand on gun control
He can’t cite the Second Amendment as a reason, because the U.S. government has banned all military-style weapons — such as AK-47s, hand grenades, and flamethrowers, etc. — for many years.
Why would a former police officer think it a good idea to place weapons designed to kill as many people as possible as fast as possible into the hands of potential criminals? As a constituent of Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, I’m calling on him to write a letter to the News Tribune explaining why he endorses doing just that.
I look forward to seeing Stauber’s letter in the paper.
Ronald Johnson
Saginaw
