99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: But why does the Blatnik need to be replaced?

Are there safety issues with the existing bridge?

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Bryce Makela, Duluth
December 31, 2022 11:31 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I have been keeping up with the news regarding the possible Blatnik Bridge replacement. I read the Dec. 17 story, “ States narrow options for Blatnik Bridge replacement, ” and didn’t notice a mention of the reasons for spending $1.8 billion to replace the structure and reroute major parts of the interchanges leading to the bridge.

This new project will mean several years of delays and detours that businesses and people of both Duluth and Superior will have to endure. What will be the advantages of the new bridge? Are there safety issues with the existing bridge? Have there been more than the average amount of crashes on the Blatnik bridge? Are there structural issues, with gusset plates, for instance?

We do have an alternate bridge, the Bong Bridge, just up river, capable of carrying larger, longer, or heavier loads.

I believe in changes and keeping up with modern demands, but please give me some reasons for spending $1.8 billion of our money on this project. Why does the existing bridge need replacement? Is that too much to ask of the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation? It doesn’t matter if one half of the costs may come from the federal government. All costs come out of our tax money.

This proposed project might end up like the current Highway 53 “Can of Worms” interchange project, taking years longer than expected and 25% over budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Makela

Duluth

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONBLATNIK BRIDGETRANSPORTATIONTAXES
What to read next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: The military has long required vaccinations
In fact, the military has required various vaccinations for decades, for good reason: They keep soldiers and sailors safe and ready to serve.
December 31, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Stephen Bubul, Minneapolis
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Finish Range expressway; fix Highway 53
There may never be a better time than now.
December 31, 2022 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Brad Hutton, Floodwood
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Jesus’ birth foretold for hundreds of years
He did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.
December 23, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Rosemarie Mitchell, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stauber’s demagoguery ignorant of facts
The congressman must have missed the news.
December 23, 2022 08:03 AM
 · 
By  John Goodge, Duluth