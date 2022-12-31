Reader's View: But why does the Blatnik need to be replaced?

I have been keeping up with the news regarding the possible Blatnik Bridge replacement. I read the Dec. 17 story, “ States narrow options for Blatnik Bridge replacement, ” and didn’t notice a mention of the reasons for spending $1.8 billion to replace the structure and reroute major parts of the interchanges leading to the bridge.

This new project will mean several years of delays and detours that businesses and people of both Duluth and Superior will have to endure. What will be the advantages of the new bridge? Are there safety issues with the existing bridge? Have there been more than the average amount of crashes on the Blatnik bridge? Are there structural issues, with gusset plates, for instance?

We do have an alternate bridge, the Bong Bridge, just up river, capable of carrying larger, longer, or heavier loads.

I believe in changes and keeping up with modern demands, but please give me some reasons for spending $1.8 billion of our money on this project. Why does the existing bridge need replacement? Is that too much to ask of the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation? It doesn’t matter if one half of the costs may come from the federal government. All costs come out of our tax money.

This proposed project might end up like the current Highway 53 “Can of Worms” interchange project, taking years longer than expected and 25% over budget.

Bryce Makela

Duluth

