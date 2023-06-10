Reader's View: Budget surplus being doled out unfairly

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature are unfairly distributing rebate checks made possible by the state’s record surplus. Single people and folks on Social Security are being singled out.

We have raised our kids (or kid), and no one was there to hand out money for child care.

Some people choose to have more and more children when they can’t afford them. Not our problem.

I am a single person on Social Security, and once my mortgage is paid, not much is left for anything else. I have cut back on things, but still I struggle.

I think everyone should get the same amount, because single people and people on Social Security are entitled to it as well.

The governor, his staff, and lawmakers need to rethink their plan.

Cindy Kilman

Cloquet

