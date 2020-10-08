99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Breach of beach protocols soils samples

Reader's View.jpg
By Gary Jorgensen, Duluth
October 08, 2020 at 9:00 AM

University of Minnesota Duluth researcher Richard Melvin seems to be doing the exact opposite of what he should be doing to obtain uncontaminated water samples from beach areas along Park Point (“ Researchers detect virus that causes COVID-19 at four Duluth beaches this month ,” Sept. 28).

An Aug. 22 story reported that wastewater treatment plants kill the coronavirus. The September story said it gets into water near beaches after being shed off people when they submerge their lower extremities into the water.

Yet, in the picture accompanying the September article, Melvin appears to enter the water without gloves and up to his waist, his mask hanging around his neck. He then appears to submerge his arms to fill sample vials.

Perhaps he could take a lesson in sampling protocol from the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District employee photographed in a related story from May, seen wearing gloves, a face mask, and safety glasses when handling a sample.

This appears to be another example of grant money being completely wasted because of false numbers associated with this "China virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Jorgensen

Duluth

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau