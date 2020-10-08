Reader's View: Breach of beach protocols soils samples

University of Minnesota Duluth researcher Richard Melvin seems to be doing the exact opposite of what he should be doing to obtain uncontaminated water samples from beach areas along Park Point (“ Researchers detect virus that causes COVID-19 at four Duluth beaches this month ,” Sept. 28).

An Aug. 22 story reported that wastewater treatment plants kill the coronavirus. The September story said it gets into water near beaches after being shed off people when they submerge their lower extremities into the water.

Yet, in the picture accompanying the September article, Melvin appears to enter the water without gloves and up to his waist, his mask hanging around his neck. He then appears to submerge his arms to fill sample vials.

Perhaps he could take a lesson in sampling protocol from the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District employee photographed in a related story from May, seen wearing gloves, a face mask, and safety glasses when handling a sample.

This appears to be another example of grant money being completely wasted because of false numbers associated with this "China virus.”

Gary Jorgensen

Duluth