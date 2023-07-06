Reader's View: Bottlenecking I-35 downtown would further divide Duluth

A June 26 “Local View” column (“ Duluth vowed to 'reimagine' I-35, so why hasn't it? ”) championed the imagined benefits to downtown Duluth of making Interstate 35 there a surface street, brushing aside the disruption caused by such a change.

It cited the recent Philadelphia bridge collapse, a very misleading example. First, I-95 traverses only one edge of greater Philadelphia, reducing its effect on local traffic. Second, the transit authority temporarily provided free parking to increase mass-transit use. Finally, local news reported long lines at the I-95 exits leading to the detours, limiting the rate that cars entered surface streets. Furthermore, through traffic in the Philadelphia area has alternate routes that bypass the city, unlike traffic here headed to the North Shore. Other cities mentioned in the column also have several major highways. Duluth has one.

The column’s focus “on the vibrancy of downtown” ignored the rest of Duluth. Downtown plus Canal Park cover approximately one square mile (a generous estimate); the city of Duluth has a land area of about 72 square miles. Let’s consider the impact of a disruptive “lower-speed, parkway-type roadway” on the remaining 71 square miles. Duluth is over 20 miles long, and I-35 provides the only rapid travel between the two ends of the city, connecting areas historically perceived as divided. A Lakeside resident can visit a West Duluth business in under 20 minutes, about the same time required to reach Miller Hill Mall. The destination chosen depends on the merits of the business, not its location. The choice after adding a congested, low-speed downtown roundabout to that West Duluth trip requires no imagination. Perceived division would become real.

Although the online headline claimed that the fear of “carmageddon” shouldn’t concern us, in my opinion it should. A “bold and transformative reimagining of the Interstate 35 corridor” would not serve the majority of Duluth residents.

Bob Knighton

Duluth

