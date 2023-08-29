Reader's View: Both right, left can envision post-Trump America

Let’s envision post-Trump America. This would be a welcome step for all, as President Donald Trump has nurtured divisiveness and antagonism, leading to harmful divisions in our communities. We can do better.

What could a post-Trump America be like? We would recognize we are all in this together and that our political opponents, our neighbors, are not our enemies. We would understand that a diversity of views is healthy for our nation, and that we need all of our best thinking to address the challenges we face.

In post-Trump America, we would respect the will of the electorate, recognizing that our elections are the best way to assess that will. We would treat our opponents with respect as fellow citizens. When we lose elections, we would leave office gracefully, acknowledging the legitimacy of duly elected leaders.

Post-Trump America would be good for conservatives. They could refocus on core conservative principles such as the need for fiscal restraint and limited regulation and the opposition to government intrusion in our private lives. Conservatives could, once again, serve as a conscience to help prevent government overreach.

Post-Trump America would be good for progressives. They could refocus on their core values, such as strong schools, protecting the environment, strengthening health care, security in old age, and the separation of church and state.

Above all, post-Trump America could be inclusive. Progressives and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, and people of all ethnic and gender communities could be encouraged to be politically active and to advocate for programs and principles they value.

In post-Trump America, we would face the challenge of rebuilding trust and respect for one another that we need so that we can use our collective wisdom to address the challenges confronting us as a nation and a species.

Let’s truly make America great.

Charles Gessert

Duluth

