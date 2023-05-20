Reader's View: Both parties needed to solve national debt

The multi-trillion-dollar debt of the United States needs to be addressed, but holding American citizens hostage via the manufactured crisis of the debt ceiling is not a thoughtful or responsible approach.

The GOP members of the US House, including Rep. Pete Stauber, are poised to allow the nation to default on its obligations. Those in jeopardy include anyone who receives Social Security benefits, Medicare, veteran’s benefits, or any other government payments. The economy itself is threatened.

GOP representatives had no issue with raising the debt ceiling three times during the administration of President Donald Trump, and Congress authorized the spending that House Republicans are now willing to repudiate. So it’s also a moral offense.

Both parties have ramped up the national debt, and reducing it will require both budget cuts and tax increases — and mature bipartisan cooperation. Holding a metaphorical knife to the throats of retirees, veterans, and ultimately all Americans is reckless and childish.

Peter M. Leschak

Side Lake

