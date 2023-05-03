Reader's View: Book banning threatening to go too far
Parents do have the option of deciding what their own children may be exposed to, but to think they have the right to choose for everyone isn’t liberty and does damage to language itself.
On April 23, the CBS “Sunday Morning” show did a piece on book banning. It was both horrifying and disgusting to see a group identifying itself with the word “liberty” wanting to decide what books should be allowed in libraries and classrooms. Parents do have the option of deciding what their own children may be exposed to, but to think they have the right to choose for everyone isn’t liberty and does damage to language itself. Maybe a reading of “1984” would help unscramble their brains. What is the next target in the name of freedom? Witches?
Some of the world’s finest literature is on the chopping block. For example, one book subject to attack is “Lord of the Flies,” which is used in both public and Christian school classrooms. With its themes of original sin, innocence and guilt, and war and aggression, it’s a great teaching tool to examine these ideas.
If all that is acceptable is a rosy picture of the world, then the logical next step is to ban the Bible. The Bible deals with rape, incest, adultery, prostitution, infanticide, butchery in warfare, to name a few subjects. It is an unvarnished history of mankind. And we also have to contend with the sensual poetry in the Song of Solomon.
A country that refuses to critically examine its past sins of genocide, slavery, Jim Crow laws, labor exploitation, racism, and more, is pitiful and doomed. A lack of critical-thinking skills makes people susceptible to all kinds of propaganda and ideologies. But then maybe that’s the point!
Mary C. Johnson
Superior
