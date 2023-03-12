Reader's View: Bogus stat cited in opposing paid leave

The News Tribune, which is not just a newspaper but an employer, has every right to oppose legislative efforts to guarantee paid family and medical leave for Minnesota workers, as it did in a Feb. 27 editorial (Our View: Minnesota taxpayers clutching their wallets this legislative session ”). But it poorly serves readers by repeatedly committing a basic factual error in making its case.

At least twice in recent months (see also “Our View: Minnesota taxpayers, brace yourselves ,” Jan. 27), the newspaper inaccurately claimed that “80% of employers in the state already provide” their workers with paid time off. Both times the newspaper cited the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. But this is a misreading of the right-wing organization’s claim. According to the Minnesota Chamber, 80% of its members provide paid leave. Yet the roughly 6,300 companies that constitute the organization’s membership represent only a small fraction of the state’s employers. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are nearly 117,000 businesses in Minnesota with one to 499 employees. (There are another 416,000 businesses with no employees.)

The Minnesota Chamber’s data thus refer to fewer than 6% of the state’s employers. This is a far cry from the unsubstantiated claim concerning the supposed generosity of 80% of Minnesota businesses.

The News Tribune seems to believe that hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans do not deserve paid medical or family leave. Fine. But the newspaper should not mislead its readers as they try to make up their own minds about this important issue.

Scott Laderman

Duluth