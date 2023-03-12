Reader's View: Blame politicians for our country falling apart
From the letter: "Neither (party) should get everything they want if they do their job correctly."
I am so tired of legislators finding ways to block meaningful issues, such as the current bonding bill Republicans are threatening to block — again.
I live in the small community of Foley, Minnesota. We are working to connect to the St. Cloud, Minnesota, wastewater and sewage system. This was forced upon us. We did not have the capability for increased housing, and we were put under a housing moratorium. The effect of this is no possibility of increasing our tax base via more housing or industry. Additionally, three months into 2023, we have seen substantial monthly rate increases. As a senior on a fixed income, I am struggling!
It is time our politicians represent their districts, not the party they worship. Our country is falling apart, and it is the fault of our politicians. A high school teacher said the only people who should be sad at the end of the legislative session are the politicians. Neither side should get everything they want if they do their job correctly.
Deborah Mathiowetz
Foley, Minnesota
ADVERTISEMENT
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT