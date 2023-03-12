Reader's View: Blame politicians for our country falling apart

I am so tired of legislators finding ways to block meaningful issues, such as the current bonding bill Republicans are threatening to block — again.

I live in the small community of Foley, Minnesota. We are working to connect to the St. Cloud, Minnesota, wastewater and sewage system. This was forced upon us. We did not have the capability for increased housing, and we were put under a housing moratorium. The effect of this is no possibility of increasing our tax base via more housing or industry. Additionally, three months into 2023, we have seen substantial monthly rate increases. As a senior on a fixed income, I am struggling!

It is time our politicians represent their districts, not the party they worship. Our country is falling apart, and it is the fault of our politicians. A high school teacher said the only people who should be sad at the end of the legislative session are the politicians. Neither side should get everything they want if they do their job correctly.

Deborah Mathiowetz

Foley, Minnesota

