6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Blame politicians for our country falling apart

From the letter: "Neither (party) should get everything they want if they do their job correctly."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Deborah Mathiowetz, Foley, Minnesota
March 12, 2023 01:10 PM

I am so tired of legislators finding ways to block meaningful issues, such as the current bonding bill Republicans are threatening to block — again.

I live in the small community of Foley, Minnesota. We are working to connect to the St. Cloud, Minnesota, wastewater and sewage system. This was forced upon us. We did not have the capability for increased housing, and we were put under a housing moratorium. The effect of this is no possibility of increasing our tax base via more housing or industry. Additionally, three months into 2023, we have seen substantial monthly rate increases. As a senior on a fixed income, I am struggling!

It is time our politicians represent their districts, not the party they worship. Our country is falling apart, and it is the fault of our politicians. A high school teacher said the only people who should be sad at the end of the legislative session are the politicians. Neither side should get everything they want if they do their job correctly.

Deborah Mathiowetz

Foley, Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: In honor of the Carters, make the world better
March 08, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorials moving more radically right
March 07, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Ken Hanson, Cloquet
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Critical race theory fosters hate, divisiveness
March 07, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Wayne C. Anderson, Superior
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C02.JPG
Northland Outdoors
New sailing scholarship honors longtime Duluth wheelchair, outdoor accessibility advocate
March 10, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
hockey puck
Local
State authorities further probe East High School hockey booster club’s finances
March 10, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Artist wears 3D printed mask.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Duluth's 'musical roboticist' resdesigns rig
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Gophers get revenge, deny Bulldogs a home berth at NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth
March 11, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens