Reader's View: Blame conservatives for lack of sick days

Congress just passed a law imposing a labor contract on railroads and railroad unions that failed to provide paid days off for sickness. The railroads have been spending billions of their profits buying back their own stock, and their workers have no days of sick leave. Incredible.

The House passed a bill with sick leave — no thanks to Rep. Pete Stauber — but conservatives in the Senate blocked an equivalent bill there. If just eight more conservatives had supported the idea of sick leave for railroad workers, it would have passed. But the idea of making corporations offer sick leave apparently goes against conservative principles. If there’s a conflict between workers and the corporate elite, conservative politicians will always defend the profits of the elite, it seems. Yes, President Joe Biden signed the law to prevent a strike, but the law did not contain sick leave entirely because of conservatives.

Ethan Perry

Duluth

