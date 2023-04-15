Reader's View: ‘Birthing person?’ Don’t deny biology
Male is defined as XY. Female is defined as XX.
A dedicated professional doula wrote a commentary in the News Tribune to tell us, among other things, that gender-nonconforming “birthing people” can feel left out. She also wrote that she devotes part of her life to working with birthing people, moms, and pregnant people ( Local View: Doulas are an important part of birth teams ,” March 25).
When can we drop this charade? We are all people, but only people composed of XX chromosomes are biologically capable of becoming pregnant and giving birth — to what? A baby boy, a baby girl, or a birthed person? The first two options are determined by biology. The third is an unhinged construct.
Likewise, only a person composed of XY chromosomes is capable of impregnating an XX person. Everybody knows this to be true, regardless of any cosmetic surgery or chemical treatment one undertakes. Why do some of us refuse to acknowledge this fact? And why don’t more of us challenge self-inflicted, self-professed ignorance?
Male is defined as XY. Female is defined as XX. Perhaps you can succeed in changing the nomenclature. But you cannot overcome the biology.
What man refers to the pregnant mother of his child as a birthing person? And what mother would tolerate such treatment?
Tony Wanta
Duluth
