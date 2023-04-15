99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: ‘Birthing person?’ Don’t deny biology

Male is defined as XY. Female is defined as XX.

Opinion by Tony Wanta, Duluth
Today at 10:20 AM

A dedicated professional doula wrote a commentary in the News Tribune to tell us, among other things, that gender-nonconforming “birthing people” can feel left out. She also wrote that she devotes part of her life to working with birthing people, moms, and pregnant people ( Local View: Doulas are an important part of birth teams ,” March 25).

When can we drop this charade? We are all people, but only people composed of XX chromosomes are biologically capable of becoming pregnant and giving birth — to what? A baby boy, a baby girl, or a birthed person? The first two options are determined by biology. The third is an unhinged construct.

Likewise, only a person composed of XY chromosomes is capable of impregnating an XX person. Everybody knows this to be true, regardless of any cosmetic surgery or chemical treatment one undertakes. Why do some of us refuse to acknowledge this fact? And why don’t more of us challenge self-inflicted, self-professed ignorance?

Male is defined as XY. Female is defined as XX. Perhaps you can succeed in changing the nomenclature. But you cannot overcome the biology.

What man refers to the pregnant mother of his child as a birthing person? And what mother would tolerate such treatment?

Tony Wanta

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

