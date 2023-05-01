Reader's View: Biden has us on the brink of World War III
We are giving Ukraine so much firepower that our own weapons stockpile is being drained.
President Joe Biden has already poured more than $100 billion into the Ukraine war. He offers no clear strategy and has not articulated an endgame. We are giving Ukraine so much firepower that our own weapons stockpile is being drained.
When the Taliban gave Biden the bum’s rush out of Afghanistan, the U.S. left behind $7 billion of military hardware, according to estimates by CNN and others. What if Russia’s Vladimir Putin negotiates with the Taliban to purchase these American munitions for his army fighting in Ukraine, as has been rumored? If that happens, Biden will be financing and providing support for both sides in the hot war. That would be one for the books.
Biden’s chaotic and bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan deserted 100 to 200 Americans, according to the White House. When are we going back in there to get them?
Complicating this insanity, Taiwan reportedly is purchasing sophisticated weaponry in anticipation of a possible Chinese Communist invasion. We could be facing an open ground war on two fronts.
Biden’s actions indicate incompetence and suggest he isn’t fit to lead. America would be vastly outmanned and outgunned if it has to simultaneously take on Russia and China. It feels like Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III.
Biden additionally has apparently lost operational control of our southern border to drug cartels. ISIS has come back strong in Afghanistan and now poses a consequential risk to our country.
The world is rolling its eyes. Time to quit playing make-believe We have a problem.
Larry Hendrickson
Soudan
