Reader's View: Bicycle, walk to NLX train stations

Imagine a network of paved walking and bicycling paths to encourage people to bike and walk to Northern Lights Express (NLX) stations. Existing paved paths could be used with new paths built alongside the NLX-rented and Burlington Northern- and Santa Fe Railway-owned tracks. Imagine how useful it would be for residents of Coon Rapids, Cambridge, and Hinckley in Minnesota, as well as Superior, to have paved trails allowing people to walk or bike to and from their towns’ stations.

For train riders living close to NLX stations, walking or bicycling would be a green alternative to driving. After all, we are building NLX in part to reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions. NLX passengers walking and bicycling to the stations would be cutting emissions even more.

There are already such walking and biking paths at Target Field Station in Minneapolis and at the Union Depot in Duluth.

An existing example of a rail line with bicycle and pedestrian pathways is Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit in Sonoma and Marin counties in California. This rail-and-trail project has been successful in California, and a rail-and-trail NLX could be successful in the Interstate 35 corridor.

James Patrick Buchanan

Duluth

To read more about Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit in California, the writer suggests sonomamarintrain.org/ and friendsofsmart.com/ .