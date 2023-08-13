Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Beyond music, City on the Hill transformative

This event transcends music, offering unity, growth, and a shared experience that enriches our community.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Brett Harvey, Fridley, Minnesota
Today at 10:19 AM

I want to share our heartwarming experience at the recent City on the Hill Festival. Held annually at Bayfront Festival Park during the first weekend of August, this Christian music festival is a unifying event that leaves a lasting impact.

Featuring renowned artists like Skillet, Casting Crowns, and Crowder, the festival drew more than 13,000 attendees, including my wife and me. This vibrant three-day event brought together a diverse audience and showcased top talent, both nationally recognized and local.

City on the Hill is more than a music festival; it's a celebration of community, faith, and spiritual reflection. In a world often divided, this event serves as a sanctuary where individuals from different backgrounds unite in their common faith. This convergence strengthens bonds and reinforces values of love, compassion, and acceptance.

Beyond the music, City on the Hill offers a space for personal growth and introspection. Attendees can pause to reflect on their faith and connect with others on their spiritual journey. This festival radiates hope and unity, encouraging believers to deepen connections and contribute to the well-being of the community.

Having attended five times, my wife and I can attest to the festival's impact. Rain or shine, City on the Hill consistently delivers an exceptional experience. We invite newcomers and returning friends to share in this transformative journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anticipation for next year's festival is already building, with national artists like Toby Mac, Katy Nicole, Cory Asbury, and Matthew West announced. The excitement underscores the significance of this gathering that celebrates faith and fosters camaraderie.

I encourage everyone, regardless of their beliefs, to save the date for the City on the Hill Festival. This event transcends music, offering unity, growth, and a shared experience that enriches our community.

Brett Harvey

Fridley, Minnesota

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: NLX bad for Duluth airport, shuttle buses
1d ago
 · 
By  Eugene Norlander, Two Harbors
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Radical environmentalism is about crippling industry
1d ago
 · 
By  Phil Drietz, Delhi, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Duluth goose kill ‘unconscionable’
4d ago
 · 
By  Vicki McNabney, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A female actor points at another female actor while two male actors look on during a play rehearsal.
Arts and Entertainment
'This space means so much': Theater returns to Duluth's Depot
14h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
men playing baseball
Sports
Record-breaking marks at the plate fuel unforgettable season for Huskies
17h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Entertaining column prompted medical action
18h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
A kayaker smiling while on Lake Superior.
Northland Outdoors
UMD grad kayaks solo around Lake Superior in 63 days
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers