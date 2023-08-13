Reader's View: Beyond music, City on the Hill transformative

I want to share our heartwarming experience at the recent City on the Hill Festival. Held annually at Bayfront Festival Park during the first weekend of August, this Christian music festival is a unifying event that leaves a lasting impact.

Featuring renowned artists like Skillet, Casting Crowns, and Crowder, the festival drew more than 13,000 attendees, including my wife and me. This vibrant three-day event brought together a diverse audience and showcased top talent, both nationally recognized and local.

City on the Hill is more than a music festival; it's a celebration of community, faith, and spiritual reflection. In a world often divided, this event serves as a sanctuary where individuals from different backgrounds unite in their common faith. This convergence strengthens bonds and reinforces values of love, compassion, and acceptance.

Beyond the music, City on the Hill offers a space for personal growth and introspection. Attendees can pause to reflect on their faith and connect with others on their spiritual journey. This festival radiates hope and unity, encouraging believers to deepen connections and contribute to the well-being of the community.

Having attended five times, my wife and I can attest to the festival's impact. Rain or shine, City on the Hill consistently delivers an exceptional experience. We invite newcomers and returning friends to share in this transformative journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anticipation for next year's festival is already building, with national artists like Toby Mac, Katy Nicole, Cory Asbury, and Matthew West announced. The excitement underscores the significance of this gathering that celebrates faith and fosters camaraderie.

I encourage everyone, regardless of their beliefs, to save the date for the City on the Hill Festival. This event transcends music, offering unity, growth, and a shared experience that enriches our community.

Brett Harvey

Fridley, Minnesota

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.