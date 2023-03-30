Reader's View: Beware the pricey pothole predator

Look out for nasty spring trouble near 24th Avenue West and Skyline Parkway. As I watched my son struggle to get lugnuts off his car for almost an hour and a half, another young couple showed up with their own flat tire caused by potholes. That was two in two hours.

I felt a sense of hopeless frustration watching as my son jumped up and down on the wrench to get the lugnuts off — while trying not to laugh, because they were stuck so hard, and I couldn’t get them off, either. But I also saw that the other couple was young and probably didn’t have much money for a new set of tires, either.

I guess it feels like the real first sign of spring, but hopefully, other people will avoid the pothole predator.

Leah Seim

Hermantown

ADVERTISEMENT