Reader's View: Beware DFLers feigning civility

Considering the media megaphone given to today’s leftist Democratic Party, which seems to be seeking to drown out and malign traditional American voices, isn’t it time Minnesota DFLers seriously evaluate what the Democratic Party has become?

Leftist irrationality doesn’t justify taxpayer funding, no more than emotional appeals and ludicrous claims justify relinquishing natural human rights, only to speciously help insecure Americans feel better. How many American institutions and organizations have fallen prey to this con? And now, equitably compromised via Marxist influences, how many seek to manipulate government powers — like Hillary Clinton essentially did the FBI — to enforce failed ideologies in America?

Is such chicanery impossible in America? Consider the bureaucratic form of tyranny infamously enforced by Mexico’s PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party) , which, contrary to other forms, survived for nearly a century. Economic monopolies and banks owned by PRI members, who also controlled the Mexican government, not only borrowed money anytime they wanted, they controlled interest rates to ensure their wealth — while leaving average Mexicans in poverty. They created laws allowing criminals to “appeal for protection” from prosecution, making fraud, corruption, and criminality condoned by officials and wealthy elites, state-sanctioned, and legally protected.

Comparing Mexican and U.S. economies, our constitutional protections made differences still observable today. Unlike in Mexico, America's free press enabled business owners and politicians to be called out and held accountable.

Beware Duluth DFLers feigning civility while calling for censorship, including a recent call to censor both weblinks and conservative views published on opinion pages that challenge DFL narratives (Reader’s View: “ Editors can play a larger role in seeking civility ,” July 2).

Today, the preponderance of Democratic denials proven true is so widely known that it makes laughable Duluth DFLer attempts to fear-monger about disinformation and conspiracy theories. Oh, how things do change.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

