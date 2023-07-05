Reader's View: Better tax laws trump need for larger IRS

I find it amazing that some people feel that enlarging an already intrusive government agency is an answer to our debt problems. All the added IRS agents far exceed the number of millionaires the government claims to be going after.

This is in response to the June 29 letter, “ Cutting funding to IRS will raise deficits .”

The supposed revenue problem can easily be solved with no cost to “we the people.” Very simply, all that is needed is a simplified tax code to eliminate most of the loopholes. The one most referenced is the “carried interest,” that generally only benefits hedge-fund managers; however, there are hundreds more like it.

Why do we need to add 87,000 additional government employees who provide little to the economy when the answer is free and while we already pay 536 individuals to do the right thing?

President Donald Trump got this one right in his first debate with Hillary Clinton: Neither party wants to fix it because the same donors give to both sides.

We don’t need more spending at the IRS; we need smarter, better-written tax laws so that we also need fewer agents.

Eric Wendlandt

Saginaw

