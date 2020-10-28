Reader's View: Bergstrom echoing Trump’s divisiveness

I was disappointed by the Oct. 7 endorsement in the Minnesota Senate District 7 race. The News Tribune Editorial Board chose to endorse Donna Bergstrom, which was surprising to me because of Bergstrom’s polarizing campaign message (Our View/Endorsement: “ Duluth can make history by backing Bergstrom for Senate ”).

Looking to Bergstrom’s column in the News Tribune on Sept. 26 (Candidate’s View: “Pick a voice of common sense — not nonsense — in St. Paul”), she seems to have chosen to assume President Donald Trump’s messaging. While in past campaigns Bergstrom has claimed to be a more centrist politician, we now see her perpetuating the polarization of American politics. In her column, she falsely made claims of “Democratic-endorsed violence” and argued incorrectly that “not one leader of the Democratic Party has mustered the courage to condemn … the terrorizing of our citizenry.” Rather than discuss her own policy, Bergstrom chose to attack her opponent, claiming that she “represents chaos, intolerance, and ignorance” (again, without any support).

Now is a time when we need to unify our country. Ad hominem attacks on those one disagrees with will not do anything to heal our divides. Just look to our current president, who uses this type of language to attack his own political enemies. Trump’s rhetoric has pushed us further apart on nearly every issue. Despite this, Bergstrom seemed happy to share a stage with Trump at his recent Duluth rally.

With talk like this, can Duluthians trust that Bergstrom will work across the aisle to further our interests at the Capitol? Or will she attack her fellow legislators? Will she use these attacks to deflect criticisms from constituents?

The Editorial Board has discussed the need for civility in our politics, recently on March 6 and May 27. Despite this, the board chose to select a candidate who seems unlikely to achieve this goal but instead will push us further from it.

Kevin Swanberg

Duluth