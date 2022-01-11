Reader's View: Bentleyville volunteers deserve thanks
There’s nothing like it anywhere.
I’m sitting in my warm easy chair thinking of all the hardy volunteers who made Bentleyville happen for all of us. What an extravaganza it is. From my warm vantage point, I wonder: How do they put all that up? Maybe more staggering, how do they take it all down? Bentleyville is a product of the kind and thoughtful community that is Duluth. It brings a wealth of happiness to all of us. It is unique and fabulous.
Its display of who has been naughty and who has been nice is especially helpful at this time of year. There’s nothing like it anywhere.
My appreciation goes out to the dear, sweet people responsible for thrilling us once again.
Mary Welch
Healdsburg, California
