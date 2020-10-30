99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Be wary of internet’s misinformation

Reader's View.jpg
By Jim Bjork, Duluth
October 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM

A letter on Oct. 27 asked, “ How can anyone, man or woman, support former Vice President Joe Biden ?” The letter urged readers to do a simple Google search for “Biden the pervert.”

A word of caution is in order, as this may not have been sound advice.

While the internet and search engines like Google and Bing have opened up access to unbelievable amounts of useful information, they also have allowed the unchecked propagation and the wide distribution of disinformation. We are assailed daily with disinformation and misinformation, some as simple as false or misleading advertisements and others as serious as outright criminal fraud. Deceptions show up in our email inbox, the social media posts we follow, and in the results of every Google search we do. This makes it imperative that we apply critical thinking to what we hear and see and always consider the source.

Much of the disinformation we are being fed today is political propaganda meant to persuade rather than inform. We also deceive ourselves when we search for information that supports a narrative we already believe. If you believe Biden is a pervert and you search “Biden the pervert” on the internet you are going to get plenty of results to fuel your belief, just not many from reliable sources. Why not Google “Donald Trump the pervert” as well and see what comes up?

I would offer that if we are to be credibly informed, we try Googling “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

Jim Bjork

Duluth

