Reader's View: Barriers to abortion need to be eliminated

Many Minnesotans are proud of our state’s history in leading the charge in important topics. Before political threats to abortion access came to a head last summer with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Minnesota lawmakers and advocates were already taking proactive steps to ensure that reproductive freedom was not only protected but expanded here at home.

Thanks to their efforts, Minnesota recently became the 16th state to protect abortion access under the law, supporting the health of our communities and of people who now have to travel here from neighboring states to get the basic care they need and deserve.

A lot of progress has been made in a short time, and we can’t stop now. There are still outdated, unjust, and often unconstitutional laws on the books. That is why Minnesotans like me are counting on Sen. Grant Hauschild and his colleagues to support measures like the Reproductive Freedom Codification Act, which would clear away many outdated laws.

The time is now to eliminate harmful barriers to abortion and other essential health care.

Jade Malecha

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth