Reader's View: Baldwin violated basic principles of gun safety

Manslaughter charges against anti-gun mouthpiece Alec Baldwin were dropped. This was unfair and blatantly wrong. An innocent woman was killed. Maybe Baldwin didn’t act deliberately, but it does seem that he was careless.

He claimed he did not pull the trigger. Forensic scientists say that’s not possible. Contrary to the anti-gun lobby, guns do not go off by themselves. They require a person to trigger them.

Baldwin’s duty was to treat the gun as if it was loaded at all times. It was his duty to never point a loaded gun at something he didn’t intend to shoot. Baldwin appears to have violated basic principles of gun safety, something taught in every firearms safety training program administered by organizations Baldwin loves to ridicule.

So, the Democratic, politically driven New Mexico judicial system lets Baldwin off the hook while other poor people involved still stand with charges against them. That’s what is called “protecting one of our own.”

Meanwhile, Halyna Hutchins is dead, and her son will grow up without his mommy. Where is the outrage from anti-gun groups like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety? Does anybody hear Simon & Garfunkel singing, “The Sounds of Silence?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Saranpaa

Orr

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR









