99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Bakery workers should be doubly cautious

Reader's View.jpg
By Lance Reasor, Duluth
May 04, 2020 at 7:00 AM

It was hard to believe the pictures on the front page of the April 23 News Tribune, showing a Duluth’s Best Bread employee completing a purchase with no gloves or face mask and handling money and another employee handling a tray of cookies 18 inches from her face with no face mask. On an inside page, another employee was photographed making cinnamon rolls with no gloves, face mask, or hair net.

Wow! Wasn’t this contradictory to the way we want people to be protecting us from COVID-19?

The bakery has great products, but in light of the pandemic, I would think these people would be doubly cautious.

Lance Reasor

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten