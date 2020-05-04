Reader's View: Bakery workers should be doubly cautious

It was hard to believe the pictures on the front page of the April 23 News Tribune, showing a Duluth’s Best Bread employee completing a purchase with no gloves or face mask and handling money and another employee handling a tray of cookies 18 inches from her face with no face mask. On an inside page, another employee was photographed making cinnamon rolls with no gloves, face mask, or hair net.

Wow! Wasn’t this contradictory to the way we want people to be protecting us from COVID-19?

The bakery has great products, but in light of the pandemic, I would think these people would be doubly cautious.

Lance Reasor

Duluth