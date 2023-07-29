Reader's View: Bad ideas, like selling ore to China, never die

On July 20, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers issued a press release with details about funding cuts to public-lands agencies being proposed by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. It’s unfortunate this comes on the heels of another disgraceful House effort, earlier this year, to facilitate the sale of public lands.

In January, the House majority passed rules making it easier for lawmakers to cede federal public lands to state and local governments. It’s worth noting that similar language in the House rules package for the 115th Congress (2017-2019) was followed by legislative proposals to eliminate federal public lands. Bad ideas — be it selling off public lands or slashing public lands agency funding — never die.

In addition to funding cuts, numerous policy riders in the legislation are taking aim at some of the hunting and fishing community’s core conservation issues, including protecting places like the Boundary Waters watershed in northern Minnesota from sulfide mines proposed by foreign mining companies. At least one of these companies plans to sell mined ore to China, as detailed in my Sept. 7, 2022 op-ed in the News Tribune.

And if selling off our natural resources to China doesn’t make your blood boil, the Chinese are funding the Russian war in Ukraine by buying Russian oil and cozying up to Iran. “They’re coordinating with the Iranians to provide lethal weapons to the Russian army,” as Mediaite opined on July 16.

On Jan. 26, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service announced they had finalized an environmental analysis supporting a 20-year mineral withdrawal of 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest, upstream of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Backcountry Hunters & Anglers strongly supports this withdrawal along with legislation to permanently protect the Boundary Waters from sulfide-ore mining.

ADVERTISEMENT

David A. Lien

Colorado Springs, Colorado

The writer is formerly of Grand Rapids, is a former Air Force officer, is the founder and former chairman of Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers ( backcountryhunters.org ), and is the author of six books.

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.