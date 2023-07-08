Reader's View: Attack real climate-change woes

I recently learned the city of Bloomington, Minnesota, was awarded with a 2023 Sustainable City Award by the League of Minnesota Cities at the league’s annual conference in Duluth. The city was honored for its bulky-items management program. The program began in 2022 to provide a means for residents to sustainably dispose of bulky unwanted items.

All I can say is that if that is the best the League of Minnesota Cities can come up with, we have real problems. Consider that in 2022, 16 Minnesota cities declared climate emergencies, including Bloomington. The city of Duluth declared a climate emergency in 2021.

Bloomington’s climate-emergency plan outlines a goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 75% by 2035, and it goes on to state that in spite of priorities, resolutions, and plans, the U.S., Minnesota, and the city of Bloomington have failed to meet interim goals; greenhouse-gas emissions in Bloomington are not significantly decreasing, according to the city. Yet the city is trying to bring millions of visitors to Minnesota for Expo 2027.

So, how about the League of Minnesota Cities focuses on solving problems instead of phony pats on the back? Let’s attack the real problems in Minnesota before it’s too late.

Terry Houle

Bloomington, Minnesota

