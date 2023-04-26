99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Attack ads signal senator’s effectiveness

Attempts to smear Hauschild with attack ads are a sign he’s being effective.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Barbara Crow, Duluth Township
Today at 11:09 AM

Minnesota Sen. Grant Hauschild is living up to his promise to “just deliver.” In this extremely busy and productive legislative session, he has authored and sponsored numerous bills that will benefit the people in the Senate District 3 and throughout the state.

If a bonding bill passes, he will be instrumental in bringing more than $53 million to our region in bonding projects.

Sen. Hauschild is also advocating for much-needed local government aid so our local governments can do the work that we need.

He’s supporting a child care tax credit to help young families who spend, on average, $1,400 per month per child for child care.

He helped pass free meals in public schools so no child will be hampered by hunger while trying to learn.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may have noticed that the senator recently has been targeted in expensive, full-page newspaper ads and lurid billboards, ads implying he’s supporting “Big Insurance.” This is a sure sign he’s doing something very right and in doing so is becoming a big threat to Big Pharma. These ads are about a bill that proposes a prescription-drug affordability board in order to control the cost of expensive prescription drugs and go after price-gouging and profiteering. Big Pharma is on the attack, trying to protect the obscene profits to be made when people need drugs to stay alive. No one is “selling out” patients by bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

Attempts to smear Hauschild with attack ads are a sign he’s being effective. He has earned our appreciation for looking out for our families and our region.

Barbara Crow

Duluth Township

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Police policy on when to shoot needs review
April 23, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jane Soukup, Two Harbors
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Divisive politics ‘shameful,’ ‘damaging’
April 23, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Skin tone doesn’t make anyone supreme
April 22, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Mary F. Lee, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
refinery fire.jpg
Local
5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts
April 26, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien