Reader's View: Attack ads signal senator’s effectiveness

Minnesota Sen. Grant Hauschild is living up to his promise to “just deliver.” In this extremely busy and productive legislative session, he has authored and sponsored numerous bills that will benefit the people in the Senate District 3 and throughout the state.

If a bonding bill passes, he will be instrumental in bringing more than $53 million to our region in bonding projects.

Sen. Hauschild is also advocating for much-needed local government aid so our local governments can do the work that we need.

He’s supporting a child care tax credit to help young families who spend, on average, $1,400 per month per child for child care.

He helped pass free meals in public schools so no child will be hampered by hunger while trying to learn.

You may have noticed that the senator recently has been targeted in expensive, full-page newspaper ads and lurid billboards, ads implying he’s supporting “Big Insurance.” This is a sure sign he’s doing something very right and in doing so is becoming a big threat to Big Pharma. These ads are about a bill that proposes a prescription-drug affordability board in order to control the cost of expensive prescription drugs and go after price-gouging and profiteering. Big Pharma is on the attack, trying to protect the obscene profits to be made when people need drugs to stay alive. No one is “selling out” patients by bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

Attempts to smear Hauschild with attack ads are a sign he’s being effective. He has earned our appreciation for looking out for our families and our region.

Barbara Crow

Duluth Township

