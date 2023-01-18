Reader's View: At home is where parents can help kids most

On Jan. 10, the News Tribune published a pair of op-eds on the involvement of parents in their children’s education. One was pro-involvement, emphasizing policies for school choice to enable parents to match their children to the best learning environment. The other was against parent involvement, focusing on conservative parents who pressure districts against woke agendas.

As a person who has recently been involved in school settings, I think both articles missed the mark. The place where parents need to be involved — no matter what type of school their children attend — is in the home. Getting children to school regularly and on time; setting aside time and space for study; communicating expectations for success; staying in touch with teachers about their children’s behaviors, struggles, and successes; and demonstrating in words and attitudes their support for the teachers even when it’s necessary to clarify the child’s version of what they experienced in the classroom are some of the things parents can do that will lead to their children’s success.

Will it be easy? Probably not, especially in homes where parent availability is limited due to work schedules or relationships. Will parents have to give up some of their recreation or relaxation? Yes. But isn’t that what parenting is? Will all the students be on the honor roll? No. But they will know success because they will have done their best and know their parents are truly on their side.

Carolyn Caufman

Duluth

