STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: At home is where parents can help kids most

Will parents have to give up some of their recreation or relaxation? Yes.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Carolyn Caufman, Duluth
January 18, 2023 08:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

On Jan. 10, the News Tribune published a pair of op-eds on the involvement of parents in their children’s education. One was pro-involvement, emphasizing policies for school choice to enable parents to match their children to the best learning environment. The other was against parent involvement, focusing on conservative parents who pressure districts against woke agendas.

As a person who has recently been involved in school settings, I think both articles missed the mark. The place where parents need to be involved — no matter what type of school their children attend — is in the home. Getting children to school regularly and on time; setting aside time and space for study; communicating expectations for success; staying in touch with teachers about their children’s behaviors, struggles, and successes; and demonstrating in words and attitudes their support for the teachers even when it’s necessary to clarify the child’s version of what they experienced in the classroom are some of the things parents can do that will lead to their children’s success.

Will it be easy? Probably not, especially in homes where parent availability is limited due to work schedules or relationships. Will parents have to give up some of their recreation or relaxation? Yes. But isn’t that what parenting is? Will all the students be on the honor roll? No. But they will know success because they will have done their best and know their parents are truly on their side.

Carolyn Caufman

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWEDUCATION
What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stauber can protect seniors from his own party
It appears Republicans are now aiming to make significant changes to Medicare and Social Security, as Huffpost reported Jan. 9.
January 14, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Streitz, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: War just as unwarranted in Iraq as Ukraine
Peace cannot be reached by a country under attack by laying down its arms.
January 13, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Sad when Trump looked to as a role model
From the letter: "I begged to differ when (a letter to the editor) claimed Trump is the subject of persecution and referred to the former president’s critics as Pharisees."
January 08, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  James N. Bragge, Carlton
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: How far will Netanyahu's anti-LGBTQ go?
Will he require the wearing of yellow stars?
January 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Jim Waldo, Duluth