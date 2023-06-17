Reader's View: Appreciate those working on homelessness

I have noticed that someone — whether from the city parks department, police department, and/or private groups — has been addressing the homeless and encampments in Duluth.

I hope that for the safety of all — the homeless, the police, the public, and the general community — the problem is being addressed and being dealt with.

As a community member, over the years, I have reported situations and incidents that have been occurring concerning the homeless and encampments. I am encouraged that encampments seem to have been broken up recently, and I hope that those involved are being helped. Safety is the No. 1 concern for all involved. A big thank you to all involved.

Anne Kucinski

Esko

