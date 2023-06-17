Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Appreciate those working on homelessness

I am encouraged that encampments seem to have been broken up recently, and I hope that those involved are being helped.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Anne Kucinski, Esko
Today at 9:45 AM

I have noticed that someone — whether from the city parks department, police department, and/or private groups — has been addressing the homeless and encampments in Duluth.

I hope that for the safety of all — the homeless, the police, the public, and the general community — the problem is being addressed and being dealt with.

As a community member, over the years, I have reported situations and incidents that have been occurring concerning the homeless and encampments. I am encouraged that encampments seem to have been broken up recently, and I hope that those involved are being helped. Safety is the No. 1 concern for all involved. A big thank you to all involved.

Anne Kucinski

Esko

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Slow down on Park Point
June 10, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Griggs, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Budget surplus being doled out unfairly
June 10, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Cindy Kilman, Cloquet
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: DFL ban of Muslim candidate is racism
June 10, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man carrying backpack walks through room with tables and chairs
Local
Inside Chum: Conversations with Duluth's unhoused
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
061823.N.DNT.Plane.jpeg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 17, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
woman in helmet and red and black top rides three-wheeled wheelchair past finish line
Breaking News
Sports
2023 Grandma's Marathon updates: Fesemyer wins women’s wheelchair race, elite men reach Lemon Drop Hill
June 17, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens