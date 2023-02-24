Reader's View: Anti-masking letter a disservice to readers

I am disappointed with the News Tribune for publishing a letter making unfounded claims concerning COVID-19 (Reader’s View: " Kids deserve apologies for COVID-19 actions ," Feb. 18).

Three economists, not infectious-disease experts, loosely affiliated with Johns Hopkins University released a non-peer-reviewed working paper claiming that lockdowns had little to no effect on the transmission of COVID-19. I would strongly recommend anyone having questions concerning COVID-19 get their information from reputable sources, such as the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center . I would not recommend relying on economists for medical advice or research on infectious disease.

Studies written by epidemiologists and published by reputable science and medical journals are completely at odds with the working paper by the three economists. The peer-reviewed science journals Nature and British Medical Journal are two of many sources that have concluded that lockdowns and masks were essential to saving lives before the availability of vaccines for COVID-19.

Yet, when a working paper written by people who are completely unqualified to make judgments concerning infectious diseases suddenly appears, it seems there is no shortage of people who will believe the contrarian opinions.

I believe newspapers should publish diverse opinions about numerous topics, but I object when pseudoscience masquerades as hard scientific data. Publishing such letters does a disservice to the readers of the News Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

James N. Bragge

Carlton