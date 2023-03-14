Reader's View: Anti-gay, anti-trans misinformation strikes again

Recently, a very nice Christian lady told me with great conviction that liberals are allowing public libraries to host strip shows done by trans people and drag queens. But the only video I found about this allegation contained no such proof. Where is a video of a drag queen, or anyone else, stripping in front of children? Where are dollar bills being stuffed into the belt on anyone's waist, as is being claimed?

The reality is that no one is nude, and there is no proof of anything vulgar being performed in a public library. The video I found shows a drag queen wearing a kind-of clown suit to entertain children and other onlookers. At one point, the bottom half of the dancer is viewed, but the entertainer is actually stuffed into a padded suit that covers the bottom half for the sake of humor. It’s easy to see that the person is not naked.

The larger point here is that none of what the video's narrator says actually happened. If anyone started stripping in a public library around young children (or adults), neither Democrats nor Republicans would proclaim such a display as all right.

Claims made about this incident were used to diss trans and gay people. What's the supposed point of such claims, perhaps that any non-Christian needs to be deemed a pervert who commits lewd actions and is of unscrupulous character?

Peter W. Johnson

Superior