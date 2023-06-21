Reader's View: Anti-Fauci editorial cartoon a disgrace

I was shocked and dismayed by the disgusting editorial cartoon of June 15. To defame for purely political reasons an outstanding public servant like Dr. Anthony Fauci was truly despicable. No one is above criticism, but surely the cartoonist’s vision of bones erupting from Fauci’s closet was way beyond the bounds of responsible commentary.

With impeccable integrity, Dr. Fauci has served the American public health sector for more than 50 years. He has advised every president since Ronald Reagan. In 2008, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, for his work on AIDS. Countless Americans are alive today thanks to his leadership as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The cartoonist might very well ask who assured us in early 2020 that COVID-19 would soon disappear like a miracle, who downplayed the effectiveness of masks, who ridiculed Joe Biden for wearing one, who made the dangerous suggestion of injecting disinfectant to knock out the virus, and, most tellingly, who acknowledged to veteran journalist Bob Woodward that he knowingly downplayed the coronavirus even though he knew it was more deadly than the seasonal flu. Here’s a hint. It was not Dr. Fauci.

The U.S. has some of the best doctors in the world and by far the most expensive health care system. Yet our record on COVID-19 fatalities ranks far below many other countries, such as those in the European Union. Why? Primarily because of the inept leadership and the constant barrage of misinformation from former President Donald Trump.

To try to absolve Trump by smearing a dedicated public servant like Dr. Anthony Fauci is disgraceful.

James J. Amato

Duluth

