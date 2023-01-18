Reader's View: Allow Minnesotans to choose dignified death

I want to be able to choose medical aid in dying. The Minnesota Legislature has the opportunity to provide this voluntary choice for all citizens facing unnecessary pain and suffering in the final chapters of our lives with medical aid in dying. There are too many people in Minnesota who have suffered unnecessarily because they didn’t have the option of dignified medical aid in dying. I want a choice in when and how I die.

Ask the Legislature to make medical aid in dying a choice for us all.

Larry Spears

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.