6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: All wars kill innocents, even ours

The Iraq and Afghanistan wars had the same butchering of innocents as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
March 13, 2023 09:56 AM

The United States has a war college, keeping alive the art of war-making.

No one seems to be more interested in keeping the illusion of war alive than the white man. No one seems to work harder to provoke people into war than the white man. Can anyone profit more from war than the white man? No one seems to work harder to indoctrinate its young people to do future wars than the white man.

Right now, it appears no one is working harder than the white man in America to make the Ukraine War seem as though it’s something different from the Iraq War or was in Afghanistan. With so much invested in doing future wars, the U.S. war propaganda machine apparently does not want Americans contemplating the truth, which is that all wars look and are the same. The Iraq and Afghanistan wars had the same butchering of innocents as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Do you find it interesting that Brown University’s “Costs of War Project” came up with 350,000 Iraqis killed in the Iraq war? Our media showed us few photos of these dead Iraqis — and 350,000 of them is a lot!

We seem to see plenty of photos now of dead Ukrainians. Our media is now doing, what, trying to convince us that the Iraq and Afghanistan wars didn’t kill anyone? That only Russia’s wars kill people?

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Rural Minnesota needs better cancer screenings
March 13, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Mark T. Jones, Warren, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Misinformed letter only bashed disliked politicians
March 13, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Steve Cushing, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Bogus stat cited in opposing paid leave
March 12, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Scott Laderman, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A Black man wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket and red pants raises a hand in a victory gesture against the backdrop of palm trees in the sunset. A stylized "FR" silver logo is overlaid.
Arts and Entertainment
Flo Rida coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man in a coat and hood snowblows a driveway next to a street with high snowbanks and sunrise
Weather
Weekend storm total tops 18 inches near Washburn
March 13, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  John Myers