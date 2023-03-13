Reader's View: All wars kill innocents, even ours

The United States has a war college, keeping alive the art of war-making.

No one seems to be more interested in keeping the illusion of war alive than the white man. No one seems to work harder to provoke people into war than the white man. Can anyone profit more from war than the white man? No one seems to work harder to indoctrinate its young people to do future wars than the white man.

Right now, it appears no one is working harder than the white man in America to make the Ukraine War seem as though it’s something different from the Iraq War or was in Afghanistan. With so much invested in doing future wars, the U.S. war propaganda machine apparently does not want Americans contemplating the truth, which is that all wars look and are the same. The Iraq and Afghanistan wars had the same butchering of innocents as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Do you find it interesting that Brown University’s “Costs of War Project” came up with 350,000 Iraqis killed in the Iraq war? Our media showed us few photos of these dead Iraqis — and 350,000 of them is a lot!

We seem to see plenty of photos now of dead Ukrainians. Our media is now doing, what, trying to convince us that the Iraq and Afghanistan wars didn’t kill anyone? That only Russia’s wars kill people?

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis