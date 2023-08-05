Reader's View: All deserve basic needs, not just the wealthy

I am a business owner in Duluth. What our enterprises need is not tax abatements. Those are just giveaways that require little or no government administration.

What we need is for the taxing entities to collect and distribute funds to us in helpful ways. What we need is public, affordable child care; services such as health care and mental health care; good, affordable public education and child nutrition; and all the things that make for a productive and happy workforce.

A couple with children cannot magically afford to support two households just because they must divorce. Many working single parents cannot afford child care. Working people in lesser-paid jobs often cannot afford a broken leg or other hospital expenses.

The idea that we have some meritocracy, where only the wealthy deserve these things, is daft. There are plenty of wealthy people with no merit.

My two cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carla Blumberg

Duluth

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.