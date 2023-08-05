Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: All deserve basic needs, not just the wealthy

What we need is public, affordable child care; services such as health care and mental health care; and all the things that make for a productive and happy workforce.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Carla Blumberg, Duluth
Today at 10:25 AM

I am a business owner in Duluth. What our enterprises need is not tax abatements. Those are just giveaways that require little or no government administration.

What we need is for the taxing entities to collect and distribute funds to us in helpful ways. What we need is public, affordable child care; services such as health care and mental health care; good, affordable public education and child nutrition; and all the things that make for a productive and happy workforce.

A couple with children cannot magically afford to support two households just because they must divorce. Many working single parents cannot afford child care. Working people in lesser-paid jobs often cannot afford a broken leg or other hospital expenses.

The idea that we have some meritocracy, where only the wealthy deserve these things, is daft. There are plenty of wealthy people with no merit.

My two cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carla Blumberg

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Beware DFLers feigning civility
Jul 29
 · 
By  Warner Gouin, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Solving climate change can start by rejecting deniers
Jul 29
 · 
By  Peter Leschak, Side Lake
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Proposed I-35 greenway would provide solutions
Jul 28
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Women work on decorating a dollhouse.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Duluth libraries' miniature dollhouses an all-ages delight
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
23h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman in a flower shirt points at a photo on a wall.
Prep
Baseball Hall of Famer’s Superior home converted to an Airbnb
1d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb