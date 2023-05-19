99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: After tobacco fight, legalizing marijuana makes no sense

From the letter: "Why would Minnesota now expose citizens to this very toxic substance after we won the battle to clean up restaurants and public places from tobacco? Yet marijuana is OK?"

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Rosemarie Mitchell, Duluth
Today at 8:44 AM

Please call your state senator — mine is Sen. Grant Hauschild at 651-296-1789 — or write to senate.information@senate.mn and ask for a “no” vote on legalizing marijuana.

Don't we have enough drugs constantly being pushed on commercials and in ads? One wonders why more people now seem to be mentally ill and lack self-control, which are often side effects of drugs such as marijuana.

I have many allergies and get very sick when close to any tobacco use, including e-cigarettes and marijuana. I have been in areas where they were used and have gotten bad headaches, nausea, chest pain, a cough, dizziness to near passing out, leg pain, and other symptoms. I’m sure others also get sick, such as with asthma.

Why would Minnesota now expose citizens to this very toxic substance after we won the battle to clean up restaurants and public places from tobacco? Yet marijuana is OK? Pot smell is much stronger than regular tobacco and permeates at a much greater distance, exposing us, even children and even when not near the smoker. It is scary to now have this horrid smelly poison next door, as New York City residents are complaining that the air is thick with marijuana. A commentator on Fox cable news said it stinks everywhere in New York, making him feel the effects of it.

Please also contact Gov. Tim Walz at 1-800-657-3717 to veto this if it passes. It already passed the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesotans surely want healthy, clear air, especially for our children's sake. The Bible says we are the temple of God, meaning Jesus is in us, so we need to care for our bodies.

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Walz, DFL shortchanging Minnesota seniors
May 17, 2023 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Donna Bergstrom, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: In political witch hunts, who’s keeping score?
May 14, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Peter W. Johnson, Superior
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stauber improving global relations
May 13, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Larry Spears, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
vehicles traveling on street with potholes
Local
Duluth potholes take toll on vehicles, but city says it's not footing bill
May 18, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends paid family and medical leave to governor's desk
May 18, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ken Gilbertson
Northland Outdoors
Founder of UMD outdoor education program retires after 47 years
May 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers