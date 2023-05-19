Reader's View: After tobacco fight, legalizing marijuana makes no sense

Please call your state senator — mine is Sen. Grant Hauschild at 651-296-1789 — or write to senate.information@senate.mn and ask for a “no” vote on legalizing marijuana.

Don't we have enough drugs constantly being pushed on commercials and in ads? One wonders why more people now seem to be mentally ill and lack self-control, which are often side effects of drugs such as marijuana.

I have many allergies and get very sick when close to any tobacco use, including e-cigarettes and marijuana. I have been in areas where they were used and have gotten bad headaches, nausea, chest pain, a cough, dizziness to near passing out, leg pain, and other symptoms. I’m sure others also get sick, such as with asthma.

Why would Minnesota now expose citizens to this very toxic substance after we won the battle to clean up restaurants and public places from tobacco? Yet marijuana is OK? Pot smell is much stronger than regular tobacco and permeates at a much greater distance, exposing us, even children and even when not near the smoker. It is scary to now have this horrid smelly poison next door, as New York City residents are complaining that the air is thick with marijuana. A commentator on Fox cable news said it stinks everywhere in New York, making him feel the effects of it.

Please also contact Gov. Tim Walz at 1-800-657-3717 to veto this if it passes. It already passed the House.

Minnesotans surely want healthy, clear air, especially for our children's sake. The Bible says we are the temple of God, meaning Jesus is in us, so we need to care for our bodies.

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth

