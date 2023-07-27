Reader's View: Afghanistan did not meet definition of war

America is a joke with its supposedly free press. This Ukraine situation is a perfect example.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went on “Meet the Press” on June 25 and was just filled with excitement about Russia’s failures in Ukraine. Cowards in Washington care little about right or wrong; they’re just so excited about Russia not being able to conduct a criminal war against a smaller nation as well as the U.S. can.

A more appropriate name for “Meet the Press” would be “Meet the U.S. State-Controlled Press.” “Hey, Secretary Blinken, come on our ‘Meet the Press’ show; we’ll play nice and not call you out on all the defenseless innocents in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and the continued illegal occupation of Iraq. We’ll give you a free pass for all that murdering and destruction that was passed off as war, that magically materialized from Muslims simply defending themselves. We won’t focus on all that criminal nonsense that your employer is guilty of in the Middle East. We’ll just focus on how bad Russia is doing with its war in the Ukraine.

America’s free press at its finest, every Sunday. At least Russia has the courage to do a proportional war upon Ukraine, an attack that gets Russia in war and creates for them the freedom to kill within the so-called rules against a so-called enemy that has a modern military and can actually do some real damage. Washington would never start a proportional war with a nation with a modern military.

War is defined as armed conflict. How then was attacking Afghanistan a war? Warplanes from the U.S. in no danger of being shot down dropping bombs on people with no military was not armed conflict.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

