Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Abortion fight may be about men maintaining power

Maybe it's just that men were affected most by Prohibition, and abortion help is affecting women.

Opinion by Pennie Turcott, Duluth
Today at 10:16 AM

Doesn't anyone working to outlaw abortions remember what happened with Prohibition? It didn't work. Why would anyone think this would do any better?

Maybe it's just that men were affected most by Prohibition, and abortion help is affecting women. Could this be just another example of men trying to keep women in their place? Or men trying to maintain their power?

Pennie Turcott

Duluth

