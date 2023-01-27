STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: Abortion bill doesn’t reflect Minnesota values

Most Minnesotans believe abortion should be available to women in need; however, they also believe in sensible guidelines and restrictions.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Renee Zurn, Duluth
January 27, 2023 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I expect elected officials to pass laws and regulations for the good of all of us, laws that reflect Minnesota expectations and values. This is why I’m so disappointed in the DFL and its reproductive health rights bill.

When I first read the bill, the language seemed very persuasive, sounding all-inclusive. But then I realized what was missing: Minnesotan expectations and values.

Most Minnesotans believe abortion should be available to women in need; however, they also believe in sensible guidelines and restrictions. The proposed bill is short, very broadly written, and removes guidelines and restrictions.

As was testified in the House hearings, if this bill passes, a 12-year-old child could get an abortion without notifying a parent or legal guardian.

It also would allow a certified technician, not a doctor, to perform a late-term surgical abortion in a facility that isn’t inspected or regulated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill would permit abortion up to birth, with no physician needed for surgical abortions. No doctor or hospital required.

This is not what Minnesotans have shown they wanted in poll after poll. This bill isn’t specific and doesn’t address the concerns iit needs to, issues that were expressed during the House hearing.

I call on our elected officials to add the guidelines and regulations Minnesotans want back into this bill. Both DFL and Republican lawmakers should be working toward the good of Minnesotans. This bill, the way it’s written, could be the most extreme abortion law in the United States. It may more closely reflect North Korean abortion law than most laws in the U.S. — or even English or French abortion laws.

It doesn’t express the will of the majority of Minnesotans. Let your elected official know what you’d like to see in this law before the expected Senate vote on Friday, Jan. 27.

Renee Zurn

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREABORTION
What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Poor will feel bigger electric bills the most
All of this expedited transition to clean energy is not free and will be reflected in electric rates.
January 27, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Eric Wendlandt, Saginaw
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: PRO Act would protect a human right
If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health.
January 26, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Berges, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Building Line 3 disregarded the climate crisis
It seems Endbridge cares more about building a pipeline than it does about the environment.
January 26, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Jim Tjepkema, Minneapolis
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota must protect its right to abortion
Every family and every situation is unique; no blanket exceptions can possibly account for any and all possible outcomes and scenarios that could play out.
January 23, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Alvin J. Lund, Duluth