Opinion Letters

Reader's View: A way to return library books is needed

By Donna Lee Neisen-Frome-Beaupre, Duluth
May 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Regarding the layoffs at the Duluth Public Library (“ City of Duluth lays off 49 employees ,” April 23), I get it.

However, why not have one day a week for each of the three libraries to drop off books? I have two at my house, and I know people who will check out 10 or more at one time. What a mess that it will be when the books can be returned. Think of 10 people who have 10 books each to return — and probably will check out more now that they can. This could help keep some employed and hopefully take care of a real mess when things open up.

Donna Lee Neisen-Frome-Beaupre

Duluth

