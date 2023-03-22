Reader's View: A majority of Americans just not buying it

Here’s something the media and politicians get wrong. Many Americans aren’t Republican or Democrat, right or left. We don’t mindlessly check a box under a corresponding party. We’re diverse and care about character.

For many, abortion isn’t a factor in voting.

We know when you twist or cover up the truth or make false statements, it’s fake news and disinformation.

We don’t condone or support Jan 6 — nor can we forget the violent summer of 2020 and its so-called “mostly peaceful protests.”

We can’t feel bad about Paul Pelosi being attacked without thinking about Congressman Steve Scalise and four others being gunned down by a lunatic on a baseball field in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems now we’ve been right for three years about where the coronavirus was created and who released and funded it. We read more than a year ago from the Washington Policy Center that lockdowns did more harm than good.

The March 8 letter, “ Anti-masking letter a disservice to readers ,” was itself a disservice by ignoring that the professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, which the letter attempted to discredit, “published the most comprehensive meta-analysis to date on the impact of lockdowns,” as the Washington Policy Center wrote in February 2022.

We know masks aren’t as effective as we were told.

Many of us didn’t fall for the bird flu or monkeypox delirium.

The majority of us believe in the God of the Bible and not the political elite orchestrating its moment of “religion.” When your god is power and money, and religion is politics, you eventually reap what you sow.

And one more “we:” Let’s get back to “we the people.” Enough senseless rhetoric.

James Walsh

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT