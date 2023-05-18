Reader's View: Opposition to paid-leave program surprising
I’m thrilled the Minnesota Senate passed legislation to create a state-run paid family and medical leave program. This is a welcomed initiative that can provide bottom-up support for local small businesses like mine and help level the playing field.
I’m surprised to see some business organizations are against this proposal, especially at a time when small businesses are struggling to attract and retain a reliable workforce, particularly because we can’t afford to offer the same benefits that larger companies can. Providing essential medical and family leave with partial wage replacement will help small businesses and their workers and families access a safety net that is critical to their well-being. The program also sets a fair and sensible initial premium that is split between employers and employees.
I encourage our governor to quickly sign this proposal into law to support local economies and help level the playing field for small businesses.
Dusty Wahl
Minneapolis
The writer is owner of Cosmic Coffee in Minneapolis.
