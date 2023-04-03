50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Recall Confederate soldiers' courage, devotion

From the letter: "No better tributes to them were offered than by the men of the armies who fought against them."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Arthur G. Germaine Jr., Duluth
Today at 8:21 AM

April is Confederate History Month in seven southern states.

Tip your hat to the flag. The men marching under it were in their time the envy of the world, exhibiting seldom-duplicated devotion to duty and self-sacrifice.

No better tributes to them were offered than by the men of the armies who fought against them, to wit, Union Gen. Joseph Hooker, who said, "It exhibited a discipline and efficiency which the Army of the Potomac had vainly striven to emulate," and Maj. James F. Huntington, who lamented the "the indomitable courage, the patient endurance of privations, the supreme devotion of Southern soldiers” and said they “will stand on the pages of history, as engraven on a monument more enduring than brass." Other quotations also are noteworthy.

I close with “Deo vindice,” which is the Confederate motto, meaning God is our vindicator.

Arthur G. Germaine Jr.

Duluth

________________________________________________________
