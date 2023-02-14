Reader's View: Embracing conspiracies is political suicide

Although It seems like Joe Biden became president yesterday, both parties are already gearing up for 2024, complete with outrageously false issues created especially by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

One of the most mentioned is the critical-race-theory baloney some Republicans literally scream about. In K-12 classrooms, though, hardly any teachers even know what the graduate-level course is about. Teachers are being told they must rewrite or suppress facts about the Civil war and Jim Crow era. But teachers who endorse real history assert real facts, because they sustain the constitutional bedrock that has preserved our union so far.

Accordingly, Biden has refuted the right’s attempts to revise history for political purposes and has made sure those who inherit our world understand real facts.

Then there is the absurd notion that the “woke radical left” intends to “defund” the police to the point where no officer would be available to pick up 911 calls. Really, how stupid would members of any party be to actually support such nonsense? Democrats will not commit political suicide by backing such an absurd proposition.

The right is also embracing the idea that “revisionist” Democrats are defending propaganda and denying the significance of Christopher Columbus. New York Times journalist Nicole Hanna Jones and revered Princeton history professor Kevin Krause wrote much of the “1619 Project,” which challenges the true beginning of American history with the institution of slavery. Those who scream loudest are most likely the real revisionists.

Many of those screaming obscenities at school boards and making violent threats against teachers have been emboldened by absurd ideas spread by Trump — so bizarre that no person or party would be stupid enough to endorse them. The tradeoff for doing so would be political suicide.

Peter W. Johnson

Superior