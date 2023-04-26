Our View: You can still get rid of dangerous prescription drugs

Those old, expired prescriptions aren’t only unnecessarily taking up space in your medicine cabinet, they’re also threatening to become a “gateway to addiction” if found by children or curious others, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA.

“We’re encouraging families to look through their medicine cabinets and remove the temptation for experimentation that can come when others know you’re holding onto a medication,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said in a statement this month, including to the News Tribune Opinion page. “If you’re no longer using a prescription medication, we’re encouraging you to take this opportunity to stop by one of our Take Back sites where you can drop them off both safely and anonymously.”

Saturday was the 24th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at more than 4,000 sites nationwide, including in the Northland at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s offices in Virginia and Hibbing and a day earlier at the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District in Duluth.

If you missed it, though, there’s no need to wait another designated day to dispose of drugs, especially prescription opioids, that pose an unintended and unneeded hazard in your home.

According to WLSSD , there are drop boxes for old medications in Duluth at the Walgreens and CVS pharmacies on East Superior Street, at St. Luke’s Northland and Lakeview pharmacies, and at Essentia Health pharmacies. Additionally, “Take it to THE BOX medication-disposal drop boxes are located in the lobbies of the Duluth Police Department/St. Louis County Sheriff Public Safety Building on Arlington Avenue; the West Duluth Police Substation on Grand Avenue adjacent to the West Duluth fire hall and library; the Hermantown, Proctor, Cloquet, and Moose Lake police departments; and at the Carlton County Sheriff’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

While legal to dispose of medication carefully in the garbage, it’s not advised. Drop boxes are the safer, more-secure option. Never flush medications, according to WLSSD and its Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Other tips include keeping medications in their original containers, as the labels may contain safety information and the caps are typically childproof. If the patient’s name is scratched out or covered with permanent marker, content information can still be left clearly visible on labels.

WLSSD further suggests modifying no-longer-needed medications to discourage their consumption, including adding a small amount of water to pills or capsules to partially dissolve them; adding enough table salt, charcoal, or nontoxic powdered spice, such as turmeric or mustard, to liquid medications to make them so pungent and/or unsightly no one would want to ingest them; and wrapping blister packages containing medications in multiple layers of duct tape or other tape to make them difficult to get at.

Medical needles used in homes should be placed in a puncture-resistant container, such as a detergent bottle or plastic soda bottle, with a screw-top cap. A “Medical Sharps” sticker can be put over the cap, or the cap can be marked in pen as, “DANGER MEDICAL SHARPS.” Stickers are available at the WLSSD Household Hazardous Waste Facility or by calling 218-722-3336. Containers of needles should be taken to the facility, which is at the foot of 27th Avenue West in Duluth.

Whether we do it on a designated DEA drug take-back day or not, helping to dispose of no-longer-needed pharmaceuticals is a small and easy way we can all prevent tragic, often-accidental overdose deaths.

We can heed the call to “help remove expired narcotics from our communities (and) prevent medication misuse,” as U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref of the Eastern District of Washington said in a statement last week.

And we can “positively impact the opioid crisis and protect loved ones,” as she also said. “Prescription drug misuse and overdose deaths do not discriminate. They can impact individuals of any age, race, gender or demographic.”