Our View: Where will mayor find enough votes?

Duluth voters on Tuesday delivered the mayoral matchup expected, making good on what’s been touted as the first competitive race for the big office in City Hall in at least a decade and a half.

But will it be competitive? Tuesday’s primary certainly wasn’t.

Former state senator and DECC executive director Roger Reinert captured a convincing 63% of the primary vote to incumbent Mayor Emily Larson’s 34.94%. While enough to send both on to Election Day on Nov. 7, where Larson can find additional support in the coming weeks to make up a more than 28 percentage-point deficit is hard to fathom.

Maybe the return of UMD students?

A majority of the mayor’s supporters was likely among those who showed up Tuesday, as the most engaged tend to be the ones who vote in primaries. In Duluth, that means DFLers, and Larson was the DFL’s endorsed choice for mayor, in spite of it being a nonpartisan post. How much more support can she expect to turn out three months from now?

Mayor Emily Larson, left, and Roger Reinert

Turnout Tuesday was typically low for a primary; though, bolstered by the high-profile-for-a-local-race mayor’s tilt, it was significantly higher than the last primary in 2019. Fewer than 15% of eligible voters in Duluth turned out two years ago; about 24% filled polling places this week.

Along with much of the rest of Duluth, Reinert — also a former Duluth City Council president and Naval Reservist — was surprised by Tuesday’s voting result. “Did not envision coming in first by such a wide margin,” he told the News Tribune on primary night. He also acknowledged feeling “a lot of energy coming into the primary” and being “cautiously optimistic.”

Larson declined to speak to the News Tribune on primary night, leaving the impression she was stunned, perhaps even stung, by the results. Her campaign provided a written statement instead. “Duluth has a clear choice between facing our challenges and progressing forward together,” it read, in part.

More voters can be expected to cast ballots on Election Day, to be sure. Each of us in Duluth who are eligible have our work cut out for us deciding not only the mayor’s race but a number of Duluth School Board and Duluth City Council races. The Duluth school district is also asking voters to approve a tax increase to pay for technology upgrades, a referendum that’s also sure to help drive voter participation.

To help voters make their decisions, the News Tribune and Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce are once again co-sponsoring a series of candidate forums. The schedule is below. All those on Duluth ballots have been asked to take turns answering questions on the issues that matter most, everything from potholes to taxes to the opportunity gap between students in western Duluth and eastern Duluth.

As of midday Thursday, all candidates but one had accepted invitations to participate. Both Larson and Reinert said they’ll be there.

The forums will be open to the public, with free parking in the back of The Garden Canal Park, 425 S. Lake Ave. Chamber Executive Director Daniel Fanning and News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick will serve as panelists.

The forums will be monitored by Civility Certified: Speak Your Peace, whose representatives will hand out fliers to participants and attendees, detailing expectations, including no campaign signs and no disruptive behavior like loud comments or shouting. As past fliers have stated, "This is not a rally." And, "The purpose of this forum is to educate voters about the candidates' views."

The forums will also help to inform the News Tribune Editorial Board's endorsement decisions this fall.

What voters decide on Election Day is what matters most, of course. With so much potential turnover this year on our locally elected governing boards, councils, and mayor’s office, eligible Duluth voters are literally setting — or resetting — the city’s course: who we are, who we want to be, where we want to be heading, and how we want our treasures to be spent and invested.

Before casting any ballot, it’s good to be educated on the issues and candidates. The upcoming candidate forums — as well as News Tribune news coverage, columns candidates are being invited to write, and the newspaper’s endorsements — are invaluable opportunities. Lots of necessary and good information will be shared, whether for the mayor’s race or for another locally elected office.

CANDIDATE FORUMS SET

These forums at The Garden Canal Park are free and open to the public:

Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. — Duluth School Board District 3 (Henry Banks and Loren Martell) and Duluth School Board At Large (incumbent Alanna Oswald and Stephanie Williams)

Sept. 13 at noon — Duluth mayor (incumbent Emily Larson and Roger Reinert)

Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. — Duluth City Council At Large (incumbent Arik Forsman, Lynn Marie Nephew, Miranda Pacheco, and Jenna Yeakle for two open seats)

Sept. 14 at noon — Duluth City Council District 1 (Wendy Durrwachter and Timothy Meyer) and Duluth City Council District 5 (incumbent Janet Kennedy and challenger Ginka Tarnowski)

Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. — Duluth City Council District 4 (Howie Hanson and Tara Swenson)